The Flamingo Estate x Great Jones Collab Is Ripe on the Vine

Long have we coveted our neighbor’s Great Jones Dutch oven, but longer have we conjured dreams of a Dutch oven that pays homage to the most venerable vegetable (sorry, fruit) of the summer: the tomato. Now, Great Jones’ collaboration with the Los Angeles garden-turned-lifestyle brand Flamingo Estate is making that dream a reality with a vine-ripe cookware collaboration.

Photo: Courtesy of Great Jones

The limited-edition drop includes two new incarnations of the brand’s large and miniature Dutch ovens, and puts another feather in its cap of memorable collaborations; in the seven years since its founding, Great Jones has worked with Bon Appétit alum Molly Baz and the groovival fashion brand Lisa Says Gah on personality-forward cookware drops, both of which sold out within days of launching. Flamingo Estate, which has swiftly risen to the forefront of holistic lifestyle brands in the past few years, is an impressive way to round out a trio.

As far as lifestyle brands go, Flamingo Estate is a rare bird. Founded by creative Richard Christiansen in 2020, the sprawling estate—yes, it’s an actual California estate—is at once his lush home, a creative workspace, and a working, organic orchard. The estate’s aesthetic (and drool-worthy Instagram) is like a more unbuttoned, contemporary cousin of Tony Duquette-esque elegance, and builds on Christiansen’s own talent for forming deeply personal, luxurious partnerships. As the brand explains, “We grow sage for soap and tomatoes for candles. We harvest salt from the cliffs of Big Sur, and press olive oil from very old trees.”

Ever wonder what honey from Will Ferrell’s garden would taste like? Flamingo Estate did, and released jars to the public; do you want a candle that smells like an heirloom tomato fresh from Nonna’s Sicilian garden? You’ve got it. Naturally, Flamingo Estate decided to drop cookware paying homage to the latter when it came time to collab with Great Jones:

We couldn’t have asked for a better produced drop.

Purchase the Flamingo Estate x Great Jones drop here.

