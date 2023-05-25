Great Scott! Great Jones’ Memorial Day Sale Is 25% Off!

Hear ye, hear ye: If you enjoy cooking, eating, or thinking about food, you might be a fan of Great Jones (or, if you aren’t already, you’re about to be). While making internet videos in the style of Wes Anderson may be tired, making cookware that looks like it could be found on Steve Zissou’s boat remains hella wired, and it’s what Great Jones has been doing for years. A blueberry-colored Dutch oven? Mustard-vibe cast iron skillet? A patterned baking dish that would give your grandmother her first orgasm in decades? Great Jones, baby!

The brand’s amazing cookware is already pretty reasonably priced (for the millennials, whee!), but thanks to [Googles “what is memorial day”] the U.S. military, you can now take 25% off of many of Great Jones’ greatest joneses. All you need to do is input promo code MDW25 when you check out. We love it. For a refresher, here are a couple of our fave GJ products.

Great Jones’ enameled cast iron Dutch oven is beautiful, and super stylish—plus ready to take on all your braising, roasting, and stew-making projects. Your future bread loaves and roast chickens will thank you (well, the chicken may not, LOL).

Become (or remain) a breakfast god (or stop thieves in your apartment) with this best-selling nonstick ceramic frying pan.

Sheet pans will make you the master of cookies, roasted veggies, and granola—or serving barbecue at a fast casual restaurant. Great Jones’ come in an array of cool colors.

These nesting mixing bowls? Fire. Mix in style forever.

If you end up making cookies HMU.

Check out Great Jones’ full collection over on its site, and don’t forget to use the promo code MDW25 to save 25% off.

