Photos of the Raging Hormones at this Huge Annual Justin Bieber Party

This article originally appeared on VICE Greece

Last weekend, hundreds of Greek Beliebers got together in Thissio – a neighbourhood in downtown Athens – to get to know each other, sing, dance and debate their hero. Of course there was music, there was laughter, there were raging hormones and Bieber related prizes to be won in Bieber related quizzes.

The event is quite a tradition – given the fact that it took place for the fifth consecutive year, most teens in attendance have been going to this thing once a year for more than a third of their lives.

Greek photographer Panos Kefalos documented the festivities.

