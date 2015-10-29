The Cost of Dying in Greece

Not only has the Greek economic crisis made life much more difficult in Greece, but it’s also made dealing with the death of a loved one nearly impossible, causing an entirely separate burden from dealing with the initial loss.

With a limited amount of space in traditional burial grounds, an aversion to cremation due to the region’s dominant Christian Orthodox faith, not to mention the exorbitantly high cemetery fees, families are forced to look for more economic alternatives to burial, like donating bodies to scientific institutions.

Videos by VICE

In this episode of VICE INTL, VICE Greece investigates the country’s lucrative death business, noting the high cost of death and the different ways the industry is developing.