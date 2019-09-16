Greek Rice Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
6 cups|175 grams Swiss chard leaves, roughly chopped
¾ cup|140 ml olive oil
2 scallions, thinly sliced
1 bunch fresh dill, roughly chopped
1 cup|200 grams Jasmine rice, rinsed
1 lemon
Directions
- Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the Swiss chard leaves and cook until bright, 2 minutes. Drain and set aside.
- Heat 3 tablespoons olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the scallions and half of the dill and cook until the scallions are soft, 3 minutes. Stir in the rice and cook 1 to 2 minutes more, then add the reserved Swiss chard leaves and 2 cups water. Cover and cook, shaking the pot occasionally, until the rice is cooked, 8 to 9 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and stir in the remaining olive oil and dill. Squeeze in some lemon juice and serve.
