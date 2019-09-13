Greek Salad Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

10 Sungold or cherry tomatoes, halved

6 large heirloom tomatoes, cored and cut into wedges

1 cucumber, peeled, halved lengthwise, and sliced ¼-inch thick

1 medium green bell pepper, seeds removed, thinly sliced

⅓ cup|80 ml olive oil, plus more for drizzling

2 scallions, thinly sliced

½ bunch purslane

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

6 ounces|170 grams Greek feta, cut into 2-inch square pieces, about ½-inch thick

1 teaspoon dried oregano

¼ cup fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced

¼ cup fresh mint leaves

½ cup pitted kalamata olives

Directions

In a large bowl, toss together the tomatoes, cucumber, and bell pepper with the olive oil, scallions, purslane, salt, and pepper. Top with the feta and sprinkle with the dried oregano. Sprinkle the herbs and olives around and serve immediately.

