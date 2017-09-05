Green Day Are Performing a Hurricane Harvey Benefit On Facebook Live Today

Joining the many members of the music community who have extended a helping hand to the people affected by Hurricane Harvey, Green Day have announced that they’ll be playing a benefit concert—with proceeds going to Americares—later today.

In an announcement on Twitter, they said:

Videos by VICE

It’s time to band together and help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Tomorrow at 4pm EST we’ll be doing a performance on Facebook Live to raise money for Americares to support their Harvey relief efforts to help survivors.

If you check into the band’s Facebook page at 4pm EST, you’ll be able to watch the show, and everyone who tunes in is encouraged to donate on Facebook, or via text, for its duration. Rock out at your desk, or wherever else you might find yourself, for a good cause.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.

