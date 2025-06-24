Green Day Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong Almost Got in a Fight With Fan Who Squirted Him With a Water Gun

It seems like over the past few years, it seems like there has been a rise in concert goers throwing stuff at artists on stage, and Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong is the most recent victim.

Over the weekend, the band was performing a headlining set at Germany’s Hurricane Festival. While they were playing the song “Jesus of Suburbia,” someone in the front row apparently repeatedly shot a water gun directly into Billie Joe’s face. Eventually, he got sick of it and stopped the show to call the person out.

In footage of the incident, Billie Joe is seen taking off his guitar and walking to the edge of the stage while staring intently at whoever it was squirting him with the aqua-weapon. I’m no lip-reader, but at one point he defintely said, “I’ll beat your ass,” before squashing the matter and going back to the show. Check out the footage below.

Billie Joe’s rivalries don’t just stop at fans, as Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus recently shared that when they toured with Green Day back in the early ’00s, there was some tense competition between the bands.

“We showed up, we thought we were cool, we had a Number One record [Take Off Your Pants And Jacket], we were the first punk band to ever have a Number One record, Green Day were on their way down for a little bit,” Hoppus said, while speaking to NME. “We walked in thinking we were hot shit and Green Day walked in ready to fight – musically of course, they were super cool to us the whole time.”

“My wife and Billie [Joe Armstrong]’s wife were great friends. Billie was super nice to us,” the bass player added. “Then, when it came time to get on stage… It’s like athletes: we could be on different teams, but when we get on the field we’re going to try and kick your ass.”

“We didn’t come with that attitude, but they did,” Hoppus confessed. “They blew us off the stage the first few nights and we were like, ‘Oh shit, we have to up our game.’ Then it was this battle back-and-forth about who could put on the better show and who could win people over.”

Hoppus concluded: “It definitely made us a better band. I think I inspired them so much they were like, ‘We have to kill Blink-182 with an awesome album called American Idiot.’”