Green Day Turned Comic-Con Into Warped Tour for a Few Glorious Minutes by Playing ‘Basket Case’ on Top of an Ice Cream Truck

Throughout the years, Green Day has been known to go above and beyond to promote new releases. They’ve done it once again, this time on top of an ice cream truck to promote a new coming-of-age comedy film that features the band.

Play video

From July 23 to July 26, the San Diego Comic Con was held at the San Diego Convention Center. It’s one of the largest comic con events in the world. The comic con maxes out at 135,000 attendees, though the event attracts far more than that. Therefore, there are loads of outdoor events surrounding the comic con that many fans attend.

Videos by VICE

At Gallagher Square just outside of Petco Park, Billie Joe Armstrong hopped onto a Mister Freezie’s ice cream truck with an acoustic guitar. He then performed one of Green Day’s signature hits, “Basket Case”. Shortly after, he was joined by fellow Green Day members Tré Cool and Mike Dirnt. Together, they handed out t-shirts, cassettes, and ice cream to thousands surrounding the truck. The stunt was to promote the upcoming coming-of-age comedy film Nimrods.

‘nimrods’ film is based on the bands early days

Green Day themselves will appear in the upcoming film. It’s loosely based on the band’s early years through a fictionalized trio. The fictional band believes they have an opportunity to open for Green Day on New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles. The band, named Analog Dogs, travels from Kansas City to Los Angeles, encountering obstacles along the way. The film is named after Green Day’s 1997 album Nimrod. The road trip aspect of the film is inspired by the years that Green Day lived in a van before their breakthrough album, Dookie, in 1994,

Stars of the film were present at the ice cream truck promotion, including Jenna Fischer and Mason Thames, alongside director and writer Lee Kirk. Fischer is best known as Pam Beasley on The Office, and Thames is known as Finney Blake in the horror film The Black Phone. Green Day worked closely with Lee Kirk on the upcoming film.

Nimrods also stars Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, Keen Ruffalo, Angela Kinsey, Mckenna Grace, Fred Armisen, Bobby Lee, and Sean Gunn. Green Day has also announced the film’s soundtrack, which will feature 22 songs spanning their career. The Paradox, Ultra Q, Mckenna Grace, and Analog Dogs also contribute to the soundtrack. Nimrods hits theaters on August 14.

Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images