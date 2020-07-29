Green Herb Mayonnaise Recipe

Makes ½ cup|125 ml

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes, plus overnight straining

Ingredients

3 ounces|80 grams cilantro leaves and stems (or any other green herb you prefer)

1 cup|250 ml canola oil

¾ teaspoons white vinegar

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 large egg yolk

Directions

Blend the cilantro and oil in a high-powered blender until smooth. Place in a wet cheesecloth in a fine mesh strainer set over a bowl in the refrigerator overnight. The next day, discard the solids, saving the oil. You should have about ½ cup|125 ml.

Place the vinegar, mustard, salt, and egg yolk in a small bowl. Slowly whisk in the cilantro oil until emulsified. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

