Green Man 2021: where families with babies (braver than the troops), Berghaus-jacketed dads and people in their twenties who haven’t left the house for 18 months collided for music, muddy camping and a weekend-long mad one.

VICE sent photographer Kit Harwood to capture the slightly unhinged energy of 24,000 people just out of lockdown. An energy embodied by the noticeably large number of adults wearing furry tails, for some reason.