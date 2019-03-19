Green Pea and Ricotta Farfalle Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 bunch leeks (1 pound|450 grams)

canola oil, for frying

3 cups|400 grams frozen peas, defrosted, 1 cup reserved

2 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

1 ½ cups|340 grams ricotta cheese

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil, plus more for drizzling

2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more for seasoning

¼ cup fresh lemon juice, plus 1 whole lemon

1 pound|450 grams farfalle pasta

toasted pine nuts, to serve

Directions

Thinly slice the leeks. Wash and pat dry between layers of paper towels. Heat ½ inch of canola oil in a large heavy-bottomed saucepan. Add the leeks and cook until golden brown, 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt. Meanwhile, make the ricotta pea sauce. Place 1 ½ cups of peas and the garlic in the bowl of a food processor and purée until smooth. Add 1 cup of the ricotta, the olive oil, 2 teaspoons salt, the pepper, and the lemon juice and purée once more until incorporated. Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the farfalle and cook until al dente. Strain, reserving 1 cup of pasta water. Transfer the pasta back to the saucepan along with the pea sauce and the remaining peas. Stir to combine. You may need to add some of the reserved pasta water to to help you reach a smooth and creamy consistency. Season with salt and pepper. Divide among bowls and sprinkle with the frizzled leeks and the pine nuts. Zest the lemon over the top and dollop with the remaining ricotta. Drizzle with olive oil to serve.

