‘What Did I Do Wrong?’ 11-Year-Old Boy Shot By Cop After Calling For Help

The family of an unarmed 11-year-old Black boy from Mississippi who was shot in the chest by a cop over the weekend is calling for the officer to be fired and criminally charged.

Aderrien Murry was following his mother’s instructions by calling 911 in response to a domestic disturbance in the early morning hours of May 20, his mother Nakala Murry told reporters.

The Indianola officer who responded came to the door with his gun drawn, Murry said, and instructed everyone in the home to come outside. She said when Aderrien came around a hallway corner, the cop shot him.

“He kept asking, ‘Why did he shoot me? What did I do wrong?’” she said.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the shooting, Aderrien “received significant injuries.” Murry said her son had a collapsed lung, fractured ribs and a lacerated liver and was placed on a ventilator.

Murry’s lawyer Carlos Moore tweeted that the officer who shot Murry, Greg Capers, has been placed on administrative leave. Moore said the family wants him to be fired and charged.

“No child in Indianola should be in this terrifying condition because of the actions of someone who’s allegedly the best cop in Indianola,” Moore said in a press conference. “If he’s your best, Indianola, you need to clean house.”

Indianola police did not comment on the case when reached by VICE News.

According to Mississippi Today, Moore is calling for Capers to be charged with attempted murder and for Police Chief Ronald Sampson to be fired. He’s also calling for body camera footage from the incident to be released. Moore and Murry’s supporters planned a sit-in at Indianola City Hall for Thursday morning

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said it is currently gathering evidence.

“Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office” the agency said in a press release.

Moore told Mississippi Today Capers had previously tased a man in handcuffs in December.