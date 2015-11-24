Greg Wilson Has Given Us a Gloriously Gooey Guest Mix

We’ve got a real treat for you here. Greg Wilson, a pioneering mixer and master of all things edited and cosmic, has come through with an exclusive guest mix, and it’s everything we hoped for. Rather than opting for a peak room party set, the session is an exclusive under-100BPM affair, stalking through chugging, churning disco edits and soul numbers. It has a weighty groove, a chunky swagger, and also features a number of edits we’ve never heard anywhere before and immediately want to know where we can buy them.

The esteemed selector is celebrating 40 years behind the decks this December with a massive party at Freeze in Liverpool. If you don’t already know how significant his contribution to the world of live DJing is, then get listening and get educated. Truly a landmark figure, and an absolutely gorgeous mix. Get stuck in below.

40 Years of Greg Wilson takes place at Freeze Liverpool on the 5th December. Tickets can be purchased here.

