Gregg Popovich Took Time Out Of His Pre Game to Roast Donald Trump

God bless Gregg Popovich and everything he stands for. The San Antonio Spurs coach has a reputation for rejecting reporters questions about things like, uh, basketball, but apparently he’s open for business if you want to talk shit about Donald Trump—all without even saying his name.



Before today’s huge Western Conference Finals Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors, Gregg Popovic was asked about whether or not he’s getting distracted by these “crazy times,” and decided to take a swing. San Jose Mercury News’s Anthony Slater was on hand to grab a video of the response:

“I feel like there’s a cloud—a pall—over this whole country,” Popovich started. “It’s got to do with the way one individual conducts himself.” He later continued, “For this individual, he’s a gameshow. Everything that happens begins and ends with him—not our people, not our country. Every time he talks about those things, it’s just a ruse. That’s just disingenuous, cynical, and, uh, fake.”

Pop, uh, do preach. We’re in trouble deep.