The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Writer Who Faked Cancer IRL Even Lied to Her Wife

Elisabeth Finch has made quite the name for herself, both as a TV writer for shows like Grey’s Anatomy, True Blood, and The Vampire Diaries, and as—well—a cancer scammer.

Peacock’s new investigative docuseries Anatomy of Lies sheds light on Finch’s dramatic, traumatizing dishonesty and deception. For years, Finch pretended to have cancer, faking puke breaks while on the set of Grey’s Anatomy and even going as far as shaving her head.

Perhaps she wanted in on the medical drama she so often wrote about?

This was just one in a string of lies, which also included losing a friend to a shooting and being a sexual assault survivor. Often, the writer used her wife’s experiences as her own, weaving traumas into her storyline like it was a TV show in and of itself.

On the same day of the Anatomy of Lies release, however, Finch took to Instagram to share a public apology, taking accountability for the pain and suffering she caused those around her. I mean, her own wife—who welcomed Finch into her and her children’s lives—believed she was gravely ill.

“I’ve given no one any reason to believe a word I say. I lied about so much; things so many people have been devastated by in real life,” she wrote. “‘I’m sorry’ feels like the smallest words compared to what I’ve done, yet they are the truest.”

“The truth is, I married a woman with whom I fell deeply, truly in love,” Finch continued. “The biggest mistake of my life (alongside lying about cancer in the first place) was saying ‘yes’ to Jennifer’s proposal before I was honest with her.”

While she says she’s been in therapy to address her concerning behavior, she insists that there’s “no excuse, no justification” for her actions.

“Nothing will ever make my lies to anyone okay,” she wrote. “Nothing erases the trauma I caused.”

It’s clear that Finch has her own demons. To feel the need to lie and scam those closest to her—and the rest of the world—points to a much larger issue. I’m just glad she’s getting the help she needs, mostly so she doesn’t cause any more unnecessary pain to those around her.