Grilled Apricot and Serrano Ham Salad Recipe

Serves 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons Sherry vinegar

1 ½ teaspoons Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon maple syrup

1 small garlic clove, grated

6 tablespoons|90 ml olive oil

7 fresh apricots, halved and pitted

1 tablespoon chives, thinly sliced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 ½ ounces|72 grams baby arugula

8 ounces|250 grams burrata, broken into pieces

2 ounces|57 grams thinly sliced serrano ham

⅓ cup|50 grams roughly chopped Marcona almonds

Videos by VICE

Directions

In a medium bowl, whisk together the vinegar, mustard, maple syrup, and garlic. Slowly whisk in 4 tablespoons|60 ml olive oil until combined. Finely dice ½ of one apricot and fold it into the dressing along with the chives. Season with salt and pepper and set aside. Light a grill. Brush the apricot halves with the remaining olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill, flipping once, until charred, about 8 minutes. Set aside and cut in half again. Transfer the grilled apricots and arugula to a serving platter with the burrata. Top with the Serrano ham and sprinkle with the Marcona almonds. Drizzle with the dressing to serve.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .