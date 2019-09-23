Grilled Carbonara Pizza Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the dough:

4 ½ teaspoons active dry yeast

2 teaspoons honey

3 ½ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1 teaspoon kosher salt

for the mornay sauce:

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 ¾ cups|400 ml whole milk

4 ounces|115 grams shredded mozzarella cheese (about 1 cup)

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for the toppings and grilling:

8 slices thick-cut bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces

4 large eggs, lightly beaten

¼ cup|20 grams freshly grated Pecorino-Romano, plus more for serving

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil

1 lemon

2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Make the dough: Light a grill. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, combine the yeast, honey, and 1 ½ cups|355 ml water heated to 115°F. Let sit until foamy, about 10 minutes. Add the flour and salt and mix on medium speed until a smooth dough forms, about 5 minutes. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and let rise 30 minutes. Make the sauce: Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium. Add the flour and cook 1 to 2 minutes, then slowly whisk in the milk. Cook, whisking constantly, until thick, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the mozzarella cheese. Season to taste with salt and pepper and set aside. Heat a large cast-iron pan over medium. Add the bacon and cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp, 6 to 7 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate. Grill the pizza. You’ll need to have all of your ingredients ready to roll. Add the ¼ cup of grated cheese to the beaten eggs and put it on a tray with the oil and a pastry brush, along with the mornay sauce. Roll the dough: On a lightly floured surface, divide the dough into equal-sized balls. Working with one ball of dough at a time, roll into a 8-inch wide circle. Transfer the first pizza to the tray and walk it over to your grill. Using the pastry brush, oil one side of the dough all over, then, working quickly and gently, place the dough, oil-side down, on the grill. Don’t touch it! Let it sit there for 30 seconds to 1 minute. It needs time to set. After about 30 seconds, brush oil on the exposed side. Once you see bubbles start to form, using a spatula, take a peek until the dough and check out the color. It should be golden and slightly charred. Flip it over! Now, carefully spoon about ¼ cup of the mornay sauce all over in an even layer. Drizzle about ¼ of the egg mixture over the top and let it sit for another 30 seconds, then add some bacon. Let it sit there until the egg has lightly set, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and sprinkle on some parsley. Crack over some pepper and zest on some lemon. Finish with some freshly grated Pecorino and repeat with the remaining dough and ingredients.

