Grilled Carrots with Sunflower Seeds and Carrot Tops Recipe

Serves 2-4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 bunch carrots with leaves (about 1 pound|450 grams), halved lengthwise, leaves reserved

½ cup|125 ml plus 3 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

¼ cup|40 grams toasted sunflower seeds, plus more for garnish

2 limes

⅓ cup|80 grams yogurt

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Light a grill. Toss the carrots with 3 tablespoons olive oil and season with salt. Grill, flipping once, until charred, 6 to 8 minutes. Set aside to cool slightly. Meanwhile, place ¼ cup|60 ml olive oil, 1 teaspoon salt, ½ cup|20 grams carrot tops, and the sunflower seeds in the bowl of a food processor. Add the juice of one of the limes (you’ll need about 3 tablespoons) to the food processor and pulse until chunky. Stir in the remaining ¼ cup|60 ml olive oil and set aside. In a small bowl, zest the remaining lime and squeeze in its juice. Whip in the yogurt and season with salt. Spread over the bottom of a serving platter and layer the carrots over the top. Drizzle with the sunflower dressing and sprinkle with some sunflower seeds. Garnish with more carrot top leaves and crank over some black pepper, then serve.

