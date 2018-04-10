Grilled Chicken Hearts Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

4 sprigs rosemary

8 ounces|250 grams chicken hearts (about 20)

4 tablespoons olive oil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

½ cup|118 ml tahini

2 tablespoons picked marjoram

1 garlic clove

1 lemon, juiced, plus wedges for serving

Directions

Remove most of the needles from the rosemary, leaving just a few at the end. Skewer 5 hearts per sprig and drizzle with half of the olive oil. Season all over with salt and pepper. Light a grill. Add the chicken heart skewers and cook, turning as needed, until charred and cooked through, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board to rest for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, make the sauce. Using a mortar and pestle, crush the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, the marjoram, garlic, and lemon juice until find (you could also do this in a food processor). Season with salt and pepper. To serve, spread the tahini among 4 plates. Top each plate with a chicken skewer and squeeze over some more lemon juice. Drizzle with the sauce and serve immediately.

