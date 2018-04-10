VICE
Grilled Chicken Hearts Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

4 sprigs rosemary
8 ounces|250 grams chicken hearts (about 20)
4 tablespoons olive oil
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
½ cup|118 ml tahini
2 tablespoons picked marjoram
1 garlic clove
1 lemon, juiced, plus wedges for serving

Directions

  1. Remove most of the needles from the rosemary, leaving just a few at the end. Skewer 5 hearts per sprig and drizzle with half of the olive oil. Season all over with salt and pepper.
  2. Light a grill. Add the chicken heart skewers and cook, turning as needed, until charred and cooked through, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board to rest for 10 minutes.
  3. Meanwhile, make the sauce. Using a mortar and pestle, crush the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, the marjoram, garlic, and lemon juice until find (you could also do this in a food processor). Season with salt and pepper.
  4. To serve, spread the tahini among 4 plates. Top each plate with a chicken skewer and squeeze over some more lemon juice. Drizzle with the sauce and serve immediately.

