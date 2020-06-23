Grilled Corn, Avocado, and Tortilla Chip Salad Recipe

Serves 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

3 ears corn, shucked

5 tablespoons olive oil

1 avocado

3 ounces|85 grams corn tortilla chips, crumbled into 1-inch pieces

2 ounces|60 grams crumbled feta cheese

⅓ cup|5 grams cilantro leaves and tender stems

¼ cup|40 grams finely chopped red onion

1 lime, zested and juiced (about 3 tablespoons fresh juice)

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Light a grill. Rub the corn all over with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Grill, turning as needed, until lightly charred all over, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board to cool slightly before using a knife to carefully remove all the kernels from the cob. Transfer the kernels to a large bowl. Meanwhile, halve, pit, and scoop out the avocado, then cut into ¼-inch pieces. Add to the bowl with the corn along with the remaining olive oil, the tortilla chips, feta, cilantro, red onion, lime zest and juice. Season with salt and pepper and toss to combine. Serve immediately.

