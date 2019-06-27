Grilled Corn, Potato, and Crab Salad Recipe

Servings: 4-6

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

2 pounds|900 grams baby potatoes

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

6 tablespoons olive oil

2 ears corn, shucked

8 ounces|225 grams jumbo lump crab meat

4 ounces|115 grams baby arugula

1 cup|15 grams parsley leaves, roughly chopped

½ cup|70 grams crumbled feta

¼ cup|60 ml apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons Old Bay

1 small shallot, minced (about 2 tablespoons)

Directions

Place the potatoes in a medium saucepan and cover with water. Season generously with salt and bring to a boil. Cook until tender, about 15 minutes, then drain. Cool slightly, then, using your hand, smash the potatoes lightly. Toss with the 3 tablespoons olive oil. Light a grill. Grill the potatoes and corn, turning as needed, until charred, 6 minutes for the potatoes and 12 minutes for the corn. Transfer the potatoes to a bowl and the corn to a cutting board. Cut the kernels off the corn and add to the bowl with the potatoes. Add in the remaining 3 tablespoons oil, the crab, arugula, parsley leaves, feta, vinegar, Old Bay, and shallot. Season with salt and pepper and toss to combine before serving.

