Grilled Cranberry Sauce Recipe

Makes: 3 ½ cups
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
2 pounds|907 grams cranberries
2 cups|473 ml granulated sugar
2 cups|473 ml orange juice
4 tablespoons ancho chile powder
¼ cup burnt cinnamon, ground
1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, toasted and chopped
1 teaspoon kosher salt
Directions
- Grill the cranberries over medium using a small grill grate to hold them, they should be charred and starting to burst open. It will be best to grill over wood or charcoal. If you don’t have a grill, or if it’s too cold to go outside and light one, turn on your oven broiler and place the cranberries on a sheet tray. Cook until the cranberries are charred all over, 8 minutes.
- Transfer the cranberries, sugar, orange juice, chile powder, cinnamon, and salt to a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat until thick, about 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from heat and add the rosemary. Cool to room temperature and serve.
