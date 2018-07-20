Grilled Eggplant and Cherry Tomatoes Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

1 fairytale eggplant, halved lengthwise

1 Italian eggplant, cut into ¼-inch thick rounds

1 Japanese eggplant, halved lengthwise

1 large eggplant, cut into ¼-inch thick rounds

1 cup|250 ml plus 2 tablespoons olive oil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

4 ounces|113 grams really fucking good feta cheese, crumbled

1 (10-ounce|283-gram) package cherry tomatoes on the vine

¼ cup finely chopped mint

¼ cup finely chopped parsley

3 tablespoons sunflower seeds, finely chopped

2 teaspoons nigella seeds

2 ounces|55 grams walnuts, finely chopped

¼ cup|60 ml fresh lemon juice

Directions

Light a grill. Rub the eggplants all over with ½ cup|125 ml oil and sprinkle with salt. Drizzle 2 tablespoons oil on the tomatoes, then sprinkle with salt. Grill the eggplant, flipping once, until charred, about 6 minutes. Grill the tomatoes until lightly charred, about 3 minutes. Transfer both to a platter and sprinkle with the feta cheese. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix the herbs and the nuts with the lemon juice. Drizzle in the remaining ½ cup|125 ml olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Drizzle on the eggplant and serve.

