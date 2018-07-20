Grilled Eggplant and Cherry Tomatoes Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
1 fairytale eggplant, halved lengthwise
1 Italian eggplant, cut into ¼-inch thick rounds
1 Japanese eggplant, halved lengthwise
1 large eggplant, cut into ¼-inch thick rounds
1 cup|250 ml plus 2 tablespoons olive oil
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
4 ounces|113 grams really fucking good feta cheese, crumbled
1 (10-ounce|283-gram) package cherry tomatoes on the vine
¼ cup finely chopped mint
¼ cup finely chopped parsley
3 tablespoons sunflower seeds, finely chopped
2 teaspoons nigella seeds
2 ounces|55 grams walnuts, finely chopped
¼ cup|60 ml fresh lemon juice
Directions
- Light a grill. Rub the eggplants all over with ½ cup|125 ml oil and sprinkle with salt. Drizzle 2 tablespoons oil on the tomatoes, then sprinkle with salt. Grill the eggplant, flipping once, until charred, about 6 minutes. Grill the tomatoes until lightly charred, about 3 minutes. Transfer both to a platter and sprinkle with the feta cheese.
- Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix the herbs and the nuts with the lemon juice. Drizzle in the remaining ½ cup|125 ml olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Drizzle on the eggplant and serve.
