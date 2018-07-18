Grilled Fingerlings with Mustard Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
1 pound|454 grams fingerling potatoes
3 tablespoons olive oil
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
⅓ cup whole grain mustard
¼ cup sour cream
2 tablespoons prepared horseradish
2 ounces|60 grams mustard greens
Directions
- Place potatoes in a medium saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil and cook until just tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Drain and cool slightly. Halve lengthwise.
- Light a grill. Toss the potatoes in olive oil and grill, cut side down, until charred, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Add the mustard, sour cream, and horseradish and toss to combine. Add in the mustard greens and serve immediately.
