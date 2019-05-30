Grilled Green Beans and Summer Squash Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon honey
¼ cup|60 ml red wine vinegar
¾ cup|375 ml extra-virgin olive oil
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 pound|450 grams green beans, trimmed
1 pound|450 grams zucchini and/or yellow squash, sliced into 3-inch pieces
2 shallots, peeled and halved
¾ cup|73 grams walnuts, toasted
4 ounces|62 grams ricotta salata
Directions
- Make the vinaigrette: In a large bowl, whisk together the mustard, honey, and red wine vinegar. Slowly stream in ½ cup|120 ml olive oil until emulsified. Season with salt and pepper.
- Heat a grill (or grill pan) to medium-high. Toss the green beans, squash, and shallots in the remaining ¼ cup|60 ml olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place on the grill and cook, flipping once, until charred, 6 to 7 minutes. Transfer the green beans and summer squash to the bowl with the dressing and the shallots to a cutting board. Thinly slice the shallots, then add to the bowl with the vegetables. Toss to combine and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving platter and top with the walnuts. Shave the ricotta salata over the top and serve.
