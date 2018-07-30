VICE
Grilled Green Salad with Tahini Dressing Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

1 loaf ciabatta, halved lengthwise
olive oil
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2 heads romaine lettuce, halved lengthwise
2 radicchio treviso, halved lengthwise|
1 head red lettuce, halved lengthwise
½ cup|120 ml tahini
¼ cup|60 ml red wine vinegar
fresh parmesan, to serve

Directions

  1. Light a grill. Drizzle the bread, lettuces, and radicchio with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Grill until charred, 5 minutes for the bread, 3 to 5 minutes for the greens. Transfer to a large bowl. Tear the bread into 1-inch pieces; keep the lettuces halved or roughly chop.
  2. In a small bowl, whisk the tahini, vinegar, and ⅓ cup|80 ml water with salt and pepper. Drizzle over the salad and toss. Season with salt and pepper and transfer to a platter. Grate a shitload of parmesan over the top. Serve immediately.

