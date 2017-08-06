Grilled Jumbo Shrimp in Banana Leaves Recipe

Servings: 2-4

Prep time: 1 hour

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients



for the charapa ajillo sauce:

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

½ cup peeled garlic

garlic oil (see below)

4 cocona

1 tablespoon aji charapita peppers

¼ teaspoon ginger juice

4 limes

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

dried oregano, to taste

kosher salt, to taste

cilantro, to taste

Videos by VICE

for the garlic oil:

¼ cup|60 ml corn oil

10 whole garlic cloves

for the jumbo shrimp:

3 banana leaves

15 jumbo shrimp

1 teaspoon minced garlic

3 tablespoons clear soy sauce

½ cup|120 ml olive oil

kosher salt, to taste

balsamic vinegar, to taste

patacones (fried green plantains)

Directions

Place the peeled garlic in a pan and add water until covered. Boil for 10 minutes. Remove the garlic and place in cold water. Add the 10 units of garlic in a pan with oil and cook on low for an hour. Strain and keep the garlic oil. Blend the butter with the blanched garlic, garlic oil, and pepper. Clean the cocona and reserve its juice. Mash up the clean cocona in the blender. Mix the cocona puree with the garlic sauce. Add chopped cilantro, aji charapita peppers, oregano, ginger, salt, corn oil, lime, and black pepper. Blend well and set aside. Cut the banana leaves into 25-cm-by-3-cm (10-inch-by-1-inch) strips. Clean and season jumbo shrimp with salt, vinegar, minced garlic, soy sauce, and oil. Wrap each jumbo shrimp in a banana leaf strip, held in place with a toothpick. Cook over the grill until done. Serve jumbo shrimp with the sauce over the patacones.

From Even Peru’s Top Chefs Are Addicted to Fast Food

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.