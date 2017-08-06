Grilled Jumbo Shrimp in Banana Leaves Recipe

Servings: 2-4
Prep time: 1 hour
Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes
Ingredients
for the charapa ajillo sauce:
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
½ cup peeled garlic
garlic oil (see below)
4 cocona
1 tablespoon aji charapita peppers
¼ teaspoon ginger juice
4 limes
freshly ground black pepper, to taste
dried oregano, to taste
kosher salt, to taste
cilantro, to taste
Videos by VICE
for the garlic oil:
¼ cup|60 ml corn oil
10 whole garlic cloves
for the jumbo shrimp:
3 banana leaves
15 jumbo shrimp
1 teaspoon minced garlic
3 tablespoons clear soy sauce
½ cup|120 ml olive oil
kosher salt, to taste
balsamic vinegar, to taste
patacones (fried green plantains)
Directions
- Place the peeled garlic in a pan and add water until covered. Boil for 10 minutes. Remove the garlic and place in cold water.
- Add the 10 units of garlic in a pan with oil and cook on low for an hour. Strain and keep the garlic oil.
- Blend the butter with the blanched garlic, garlic oil, and pepper.
- Clean the cocona and reserve its juice. Mash up the clean cocona in the blender.
- Mix the cocona puree with the garlic sauce. Add chopped cilantro, aji charapita peppers, oregano, ginger, salt, corn oil, lime, and black pepper. Blend well and set aside.
- Cut the banana leaves into 25-cm-by-3-cm (10-inch-by-1-inch) strips.
- Clean and season jumbo shrimp with salt, vinegar, minced garlic, soy sauce, and oil.
- Wrap each jumbo shrimp in a banana leaf strip, held in place with a toothpick. Cook over the grill until done.
- Serve jumbo shrimp with the sauce over the patacones.
From Even Peru’s Top Chefs Are Addicted to Fast Food
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.