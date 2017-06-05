Grilled Lemongrass Pork Chops Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes, plus overnight marination
Ingredients
2 pounds|1 kilogram pork chops (about 4)
1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
¼ cup|60 ml fish sauce
¼ cup|70 grams granulated sugar
8 garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon maple syrup
2 ½ ounces|75 grams lemongrass
Videos by VICE
Directions
- Marinate the pork: In a large bowl, combine the sugar, fish sauce, lemongrass, garlic, maple syrup, and black pepper to form a paste. Add the pork and rub it all over with the marinade. Transfer to a ziplock bag and refrigerate overnight.
- The next day, light a grill. Add the pork and grill, flipping once, until charred and a thermometer reaches 140°F, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and allow the pork to rest for at least 10 minutes before carving.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.