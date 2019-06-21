Grilled Lobster and Corn Tacos Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

¼ head purple cabbage, thinly sliced (about 8 ounces|225 grams)

1 tablespoon finely chopped cilantro

1 lime plus 6 tablespoons fresh lime juice, plus wedges to serve

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 (2-pound|907-gram) lobsters

1 ear corn, shucked

6 tablespoons|¾ stick unsalted butter, melted

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

8 (6-inch) flour tortillas, warmed

1 avocado, peeled, pitted, and cut into ¼-inch pieces

Directions

Mix the cabbage and cilantro in a bowl. Zest a lime over the top and 3 tablespoons lime juice. Season with salt and pepper and toss to combine. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the lobster and cook for 4 to 5 minutes, until the lobster is red. Using tongs, remove the lobster from the water and plunge into a prepared ice bath. Cool slightly, then remove the claws and the tail. Split the tail in half lengthwise. Clean all the gunk and the shit shoot out. Light a grill. Place the lobster on the grill, cut side-down, as well as the corn. Grill the corn, turning as needed, until charred, 8 minutes. Grill the lobster for 2 minutes until lightly charred. Flip the lobster over and brush butter on the tail. Grill for another 2 minutes, until cooked through. You may need to cook the claws a bit longer so they’re cooked, too. Transfer the lobster and corn to a cutting board to cool slightly, then remove the meat from the lobster and chop into ¼-inch pieces. Use a knife to cut the kernels off of the corn and place in a bowl with the lobster meat. Add the remaining butter and lime juice, as well as the cayenne, and mix to combine. Season with salt and pepper. Toss the tortillas on the grill and cook, flipping once until charred, about 1 minute. Wrap in a towel and keep warm. To serve, divide the lobster and corn mixture among the tortillas. Top with the cabbage mixture and some slices of avocado. Serve with extra lime wedges.

