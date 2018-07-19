Grilled Lobster with Miso Butter Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

1 lobster (about 2 pounds|900 grams)

4 tablespoons|56 grams unsalted butter

2 tablespoons|40 grams white miso

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice, plus wedges to serve

2 scallions, thinly sliced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Videos by VICE

Directions

Place the lobster on a sheet tray and freeze for 30 minutes. Remove from the freezer and puncture it in its brain, then halve it lengthwise. Light a grill. Place the butter in a small saucepan on the grill and whisk in the miso until melted and smooth. Whisk in the lime juice and throw in the scallions. Keep warm. Add the lobster, cut-side down, and grill until nearly cooked through, 10 minutes. Flip over, then baste with some miso butter. Serve with more miso butter on the side and lime wedges.

