Grilled Oysters with Ramp Butter Recipe

INGREDIENTS
8 tablespoons|113 grams unsalted butter, at room temperature
4 ounces|113 grams ramps, trimmed and thinly sliced
kosher salt, to taste
1 lemon
12 oysters, shucked
Videos by VICE
DIRECTIONS
- Melt 1 tablespoon of butter in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add the ramps and cook until soft, about 4 minutes. Season with salt and set aside to cool completely.
- Transfer the ramps to the bowl of a food processor with the remaining butter. Blend until combined (you just want them to get together, but the ramps don’t need to be smooth). Squeeze in the juice of half of the lemon and season to taste with salt. Roll up into a log in some plastic wrap or pop it into a container. Ramp butter will keep refrigerated for up to 1 month or frozen for up to 3 months.
- Light a grill. Carefully add the oysters and dollop about ½ teaspoon of butter on each. Grill until the butter just melts, then dig in.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.