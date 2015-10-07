Grilled Pork with Charred Leeks and Carrots Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 35 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

3 small to medium-sized carrots

2 leeks (tops trimmed off)

¼ cup|50 grams farro, cooked

½ small onion, finely diced

1 tablespoon plus sherry vinegar

olive oil

kosher salt and pepper, to taste

5 ounces|142 grams high quality pork butt, tenderized with a spiked mallet



for the chicken jus:

1 cup|250 ml high quality chicken stock

rendered pork fat, to taste

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Chef’s Note: The pork needs to be extremely high quality because the quick cooking doesn’t allow any time for a tough piece of meat to break down.