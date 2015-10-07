Grilled Pork with Charred Leeks and Carrots Recipe

Servings: 1
Prep time: 35 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
3 small to medium-sized carrots
2 leeks (tops trimmed off)
¼ cup|50 grams farro, cooked
½ small onion, finely diced
1 tablespoon plus sherry vinegar
olive oil
kosher salt and pepper, to taste
5 ounces|142 grams high quality pork butt, tenderized with a spiked mallet
for the chicken jus:
1 cup|250 ml high quality chicken stock
rendered pork fat, to taste
1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
Chef’s Note: The pork needs to be extremely high quality because the quick cooking doesn’t allow any time for a tough piece of meat to break down.
- Grill the leeks over medium until tender and easily pierced with the tip of a paring knife, about 6 minutes. Set aside.
- Grill carrots over medium until tender. If they start to burn and they’re still not tender, put them into the oven covered with foil and a few splashes of water (to keep them moist), until tender enough to pierce with the tip of a knife, about 13 minutes.
- Slice carrots and leeks into long strips, keeping the leeks as intact as possible. Season to taste with sherry vinegar, salt, and nice olive oil to taste.
- Toss the cooked farro with diced onion (this will provide another texture to the dish as well as some moisture).
- Season the pork with salt and cracked black pepper. Grill or cook in a cast iron pan to medium for roughly 4 minutes on each side. Let rest 5 minutes before cutting.
- Season the chicken stock with rendered lard fat (from pork butt), salt, and sherry vinegar to taste.
- Place the farro and diced onions at the bottom of a serving bowl. Lay the pork on top and pour the jus over it. Lay leeks and and carrots over the pork. Serve.
