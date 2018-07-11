Grilled Prawns with Yaji Spice Relish Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 20 minutes (plus overnight soaking of beans)

Total time: 1 ½ hours

Ingredients

for the beans:

2 cups dried pinto beans, soaked overnight and drained

1 cup|237 ml coconut milk

kosher salt, to taste

for the relish:

2 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

1 (3-inch) piece peeled ginger, roughly chopped

2 cups thinly sliced scallions

1 cup|237 ml grapeseed oil

2 tablespoons Suya spice

4 limes, juiced, plus the zest of 1

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for the shrimp:

2 pounds|907 grams head-on shrimp, deveined, shell and head-on

kosher salt, to taste

grapeseed oil

to serve:

mint leaves

cilantro leaves

roasted and unsalted peanuts, crushed

Directions

Cook the beans: Place the beans in a large saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil over high and reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook until the beans are very soft, about 45 minutes. Drain, reserving about 1 cup|237 ml of cooking liquid. Transfer the beans to a food processor along with the coconut milk and purée until slightly smooth. You may need to use some cooking liquid to help it blend, but if not, no need to save it. Season with salt and transfer to the saucepan. Keep warm over low. Make the relish: Place the garlic and ginger in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until finely chopped, then transfer to a medium bowl. Add half of the scallions to the food processor and pulse until roughly chopped, then transfer to the bowl along with the remaining scallions, grapeseed oil, Suya spice, and lime zest and juice, salt. Stir to combine, then season with salt and pepper. Set aside. Makes about 2 cups|473 ml. Relish will keep, refrigerated, for up to 5 days. Cook the shrimp: Light a grill. Season shrimp with salt and drizzle with oil. Grill the shrimp, flipping once, until pink and cooked through, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and toss with about 1 cup of the relish. To serve, divide the beans among plates and top with the shrimp and more relish. Garnish with the herbs and peanuts and serve immediately.

