Grilled Scallops with Charred Corn and Tomatoes Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

3 cups|750 ml whole milk

2 cups|335 grams instant polenta

6 tablespoons|85 grams unsalted butter

8 ounces|250 grams multi-colored cherry tomatoes

20 scallops

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 ears corn, cleaned

¼ cup finely chopped parsley

2 lemons, zested and juiced

3 tablespoons olive oil

Directions

Bring the milk and 3 cups|710 ml water to a simmer in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add the polenta and cook, stirring as needed, until thick and cooked, 30 minutes. Throw in the butter and season with salt. Keep warm. You’ll need to add more liquid later on as the polenta will thicken as it sits. Light a grill. Place 5 scallops on wooden skewers. Place the tomatoes on skewers as well. Drizzle each with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill the tomatoes, scallops, and corn, turning the tomatoes and corn as needed and flipping the scallops once, until charred, 3 minutes for the tomatoes, 3 minutes for the scallops, and 12 minutes for the corn. Transfer the tomatoes and scallops to a dish and remove the skewers. Transfer the corn to a cutting board and cut off the kernels. Mix the parsley, lemon zest, and juice in a bowl with the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Add the corn and tomatoes and toss gently to combine.

Divide the polenta among 4 bowls. Top each with tomatoes and corn and 5 scallops. Dollop on some ricotta cheese and serve immediately.

