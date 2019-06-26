Grilled Sesame Chicken Skewers Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
for the chicken:
½ cup|140 grams ketchup
½ cup|125 ml soy sauce
¼ cup|60 ml rice vinegar
3 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
2 tablespoons honey
2 teaspoons cornstarch
2 pounds|950 grams boneless skinless chicken thighs cut into 1-inch pieces
to garnish:
1 tablespoon sesame seeds
1 scallion, thinly sliced
Directions
- Marinate the chicken: Whisk the ketchup, soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, honey, and cornstarch in a small saucepan over medium-high. Cook, stirring constantly, until the sauce is thick, 4 minutes. Set aside to cool, then add half of the sauce to a bowl with the chicken. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.
- Light a grill. Thread the chicken onto skewers and grill, turning as needed, until charred and cooked through, 15 minutes. Transfer the skewers to a platter and brush with the remaining sauce. Sprinkle with the sesame seeds and scallions.
