Grilled Shrimp Cocktail Recipe

Serves 10

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

for the shrimp:

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons ground cardamom

1 ½ teaspoons granulated sugar

1 ½ teaspoons ground coriander

1 teaspoon cayenne

2 pounds|907 grams jumbo tail-on shrimp

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil

Videos by VICE

for the sauce:

1 ripe avocado

⅔ cup|165 grams sour cream

¼ cup|4 grams minced fresh cilantro, plus leaves to serve

1 jalapeño, stemmed, seeded, and roughly chopped

1 serrano, stemmed and roughly chopped

2 limes, plus wedges to serve

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Marinate the shrimp: In a large bowl, mix the salt, cardamom, sugar, coriander, and cayenne. Add the shrimp and toss to coat, then add the oil and combine. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour. Make the sauce: Halve, peel, and pit the avocado. Throw it into a food processor with the sour cream, cilantro, and chilies. Zest in the limes and squeeze in ¼ cup + 2 tablespoons of juice. Purée until smooth and season with salt and pepper. Grill the shrimp: Light a grill. Cook the shrimp, flipping once, until charred on both sides, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter and garnish with the cilantro. Serve with the sauce and lime wedges.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.



This is part of a special series, Indulgence, which explores extravagant living in a time of restraint. It’s also in the September 2021 VICE magazine issue. Subscribe here.