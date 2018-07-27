Grilled Shrimp with Avocado and Cilantro Dressing Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 1 hour

Total time: 1 hour and 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound|450 grams jumbo shrimp, peeled

2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste

½ teaspoon baking soda

2 ripe avocados, halved, pitted, peeled, and thinly sliced

3 limes, zested and juiced

3 tablespoons olive oil

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

½ small red onion, thinly sliced

2 heads gem lettuce, leaves torn

¼ cup|7 grams cilantro, roughly chopped

Directions

Toss the shrimp with the salt and baking soda in a large bowl. Refrigerate for 1 hour. Light a grill. Add the shrimp and cook, flipping once, until pink, 5 minutes. Cool slightly, then transfer to a platter with the gem lettuce, avocado, and red onion. Meanwhile, mix the cilantro, olive oil, lime zest and juice in a bowl, Season with salt and pepper and drizzle over the salad. Serve immediately.

