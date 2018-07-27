Grilled Shrimp with Avocado and Cilantro Dressing Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 1 hour
Total time: 1 hour and 20 minutes
Ingredients
1 pound|450 grams jumbo shrimp, peeled
2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste
½ teaspoon baking soda
2 ripe avocados, halved, pitted, peeled, and thinly sliced
3 limes, zested and juiced
3 tablespoons olive oil
freshly ground black pepper, to taste
½ small red onion, thinly sliced
2 heads gem lettuce, leaves torn
¼ cup|7 grams cilantro, roughly chopped
Directions
- Toss the shrimp with the salt and baking soda in a large bowl. Refrigerate for 1 hour.
- Light a grill. Add the shrimp and cook, flipping once, until pink, 5 minutes. Cool slightly, then transfer to a platter with the gem lettuce, avocado, and red onion.
- Meanwhile, mix the cilantro, olive oil, lime zest and juice in a bowl, Season with salt and pepper and drizzle over the salad. Serve immediately.
