Grilled Squid and Shrimp with Fish Sauce Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

¼ cup|60 ml fish sauce

¼ cup|60 ml fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

3 red Thai chilies, trimmed and thinly sliced

1 garlic clove, minced

1 pound|450 grams medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 pound|450 grams squid tubes, cleaned and cut into ¾-inch thick tubes

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

4 tablespoons canola oil

1 cup cilantro leaves and tender stems

½ English cucumber, sliced ⅛-inch thick on an angle

3 tablespoons chopped and toasted peanuts

Videos by VICE

Directions

In a medium bowl, whisk together the fish sauce, lime juice, sugar, chilies, and garlic with 3 tablespoons water until the sugar has dissolved. Set the sauce aside. Light a grill. Season the shrimp and squid all over with salt and pepper. And toss with the oil. Grill the shrimp and squid, turning once, until charred, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to the bowl with the sauce and toss to coat. Cool slightly, then toss with the cilantro and cucumber. Transfer to a serving platter and sprinkle with the peanuts to serve.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.