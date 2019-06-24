Grilled Squid and Shrimp with Fish Sauce Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
¼ cup|60 ml fish sauce
¼ cup|60 ml fresh lime juice
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
3 red Thai chilies, trimmed and thinly sliced
1 garlic clove, minced
1 pound|450 grams medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 pound|450 grams squid tubes, cleaned and cut into ¾-inch thick tubes
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
4 tablespoons canola oil
1 cup cilantro leaves and tender stems
½ English cucumber, sliced ⅛-inch thick on an angle
3 tablespoons chopped and toasted peanuts
Directions
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the fish sauce, lime juice, sugar, chilies, and garlic with 3 tablespoons water until the sugar has dissolved. Set the sauce aside.
- Light a grill. Season the shrimp and squid all over with salt and pepper. And toss with the oil. Grill the shrimp and squid, turning once, until charred, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to the bowl with the sauce and toss to coat. Cool slightly, then toss with the cilantro and cucumber. Transfer to a serving platter and sprinkle with the peanuts to serve.
