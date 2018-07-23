Grilled Squid with Calabrian Chiles Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
1 pound|450 grams squid tubes
1 pound|450 grams baby new potatoes
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 ½ ounces|80 grams Calabrian chilies
1 lemon
1 handful fresh basil
1 shallot, thinly sliced
Directions
- Cover the potatoes with water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil and cook until just tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Drain and set aside to cool slightly. Using your hands, lightly smash the potatoes to flatten them slightly. Toss gently with half of the olive oil, salt, and pepper.
- Light a grill. Score the squid tubes and season with salt, pepper, and toss with the olive oil. Grill, turning as needed, until black and charred, 6 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and cut into 1 ½ -inch thick slices.
- Add the potatoes to the grill and grill, flipping once, until crispy, 3 minutes. Transfer the squid tubes and potatoes to a large bowl and toss with the Calabrian chilies. Zest some lemon over the top and squeeze on some fresh juice. Toss in some basil leaves and the shallot and serve immediately.
