Grilled Turkey Club Sandwich Recipe

Servings: 2
Prep time: 12 hours (brining)
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
1 cup|200 grams granulated sugar
1 cup|155 grams kosher salt
1 turkey breast (about 1 ½ pounds|600 grams)
2 vine tomatoes, thinly sliced
mayonnaise
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
iceberg lettuce
8 ounces|227 grams streaky bacon
6 slices white bread
potato chips, to serve
pickle slices, to serve
Directions
- Place the sugar and salt in a medium saucepan with 6 cups|1500 ml water. Bring to a boil, allowing the salt and sugar to dissolve, then remove from the heat and cool completely. Add the turkey and cover. Refrigerate overnight.
- Light a grill. Remove the turkey from the brine and bring to room temperature. Dry completely, then season the turkey all over with salt and pepper. Grill, flipping once, until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part reads 165°F, 40 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board to rest for 10 minutes before slicing.
- Meanwhile, cook the bacon on the grill, flipping once, until crispy, 5 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Add the bread to the grill and cook, flipping once, until golden, 2 minutes.
- To assemble the sandwich, smear mayo onto one side of each piece of bread. Top 2 slices of bread with lettuce and a few slices of tomato and bacon, then top each with another side of bread. Top the bread with turkey, then top it with the final slice of bread, mayo-side down. Cut into 4 pieces, on the diagonal. Serve with potato chips and pickles.
