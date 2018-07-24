Grilled Turkey Club Sandwich Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 12 hours (brining)

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

1 cup|200 grams granulated sugar

1 cup|155 grams kosher salt

1 turkey breast (about 1 ½ pounds|600 grams)

2 vine tomatoes, thinly sliced

mayonnaise

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

iceberg lettuce

8 ounces|227 grams streaky bacon

6 slices white bread

potato chips, to serve

pickle slices, to serve

Directions

Place the sugar and salt in a medium saucepan with 6 cups|1500 ml water. Bring to a boil, allowing the salt and sugar to dissolve, then remove from the heat and cool completely. Add the turkey and cover. Refrigerate overnight. Light a grill. Remove the turkey from the brine and bring to room temperature. Dry completely, then season the turkey all over with salt and pepper. Grill, flipping once, until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part reads 165°F, 40 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board to rest for 10 minutes before slicing. Meanwhile, cook the bacon on the grill, flipping once, until crispy, 5 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Add the bread to the grill and cook, flipping once, until golden, 2 minutes. To assemble the sandwich, smear mayo onto one side of each piece of bread. Top 2 slices of bread with lettuce and a few slices of tomato and bacon, then top each with another side of bread. Top the bread with turkey, then top it with the final slice of bread, mayo-side down. Cut into 4 pieces, on the diagonal. Serve with potato chips and pickles.

