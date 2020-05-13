Grilled Vegetable Sandwich with Tapenade and Goat Cheese Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

for the olive tapenade:

½ cup|85 grams pitted castelvetrano olives, finely chopped

½ cup|90 grams pitted kalamata olives, finely chopped

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil

2 tablespoons minced capers

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 garlic clove, minced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for the sandwich:

2 red bell peppers, cut into 2-inch pieces

2 zucchini, sliced diagonally ½-inch thick

5 tablespoons olive oil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

½ cup|113 grams goat cheese, at room temperature

2 tablespoons finely chopped basil, plus a handful of leaves

1 lemon

1 loaf Italian bread, sliced horizontally

Directions

Make the tapenade: In a medium bowl, mix together the olives, olive oil, capers, vinegar, and garlic and season with salt and pepper. Makes about 1 cup tapenade. Make the sandwich: In a medium bowl, mix together the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil with the goat cheese and the finely chopped basil. Zest in the lemon and season with salt and pepper. Light a grill. Brush the pepper and zucchini slices with ¼ cup|60 ml of the olive oil. Grill, flipping once, until charred, 7 to 9 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Squeeze in the juice from the lemon and toss to combine. Set aside to cool completely. Assemble the sandwich: Spread the goat cheese mixture on the bottom piece of the bread and the olive tapenade on the top piece. Place the zucchini and pepper slices, alternating each, on the bottom piece of bread and top with some pieces of basil and the other piece of bread. Grill once more, flipping once, until charred slightly on each side and the cheese is slightly melted, about 3 minutes. Cut into pieces and serve.

