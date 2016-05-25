Grilled Zucchini and White Bean Salad Recipe

“Serves at least 8 (or 2 stoned greedy bastards like me).”
Servings: 6
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
5-6 medium zucchini, halved lengthwise
5 tablespoons olive oil
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
15 anchovies, minced
2 tablespoons apple cider or sherry vinegar
4 lemons, zested
2 (14-ounce|400-gram) cans cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
3 shallots, sliced very very fucking thinly
5 radishes, thinly sliced
a handful each basil, mint, parsley, and oregano, roughly chopped
Directions
- The trick to this dish is to cook it on charcoal embers after you’ve already cooked a couple of other dishes. Toss the zucchini with 3 tablespoons of olive oil, salt, and pepper and place on the embers. Cook until charred but still slightly raw, about 2 to 3 minutes.
- Transfer to a cutting board and cut into 1-inch pieces, the transfer to a large bowl with the remaining ingredients. Toss well to combine and season with salt and pepper.
