Grilled Zucchini and White Bean Salad Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

5-6 medium zucchini, halved lengthwise

5 tablespoons olive oil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

15 anchovies, minced

2 tablespoons apple cider or sherry vinegar

4 lemons, zested

2 (14-ounce|400-gram) cans cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

3 shallots, sliced very very fucking thinly

5 radishes, thinly sliced

a handful each basil, mint, parsley, and oregano, roughly chopped

Directions

The trick to this dish is to cook it on charcoal embers after you’ve already cooked a couple of other dishes. Toss the zucchini with 3 tablespoons of olive oil, salt, and pepper and place on the embers. Cook until charred but still slightly raw, about 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and cut into 1-inch pieces, the transfer to a large bowl with the remaining ingredients. Toss well to combine and season with salt and pepper.

