Grilled Zucchini with Almond Breadcrumbs Recipe

Serves 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

5 tablespoons|75 ml olive oil, plus more for drizzling

¼ cup|15 grams panko breadcrumbs

3 tablespoons|30 grams roasted and salted almonds, finely chopped

1 small garlic clove, minced

1 lemon

1 tablespoon minced parsley

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 large zucchini (about 1 ¼ pounds|600 grams), sliced diagonally ½-inch thick

⅓ cup|45 grams pitted castelvetrano olives (about 12), crushed in half by hand

⅓ cup|38 grams pitted kalamata olives (about 12), crushed in half by hand

Directions

Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a medium skillet over medium. Add the panko, almonds, and garlic and zest in the lemon. Cook until the panko is golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and cool slightly, then stir in the parsley and season with salt. Breadcrumbs will keep in an airtight container for up to 1 week. Meanwhile, light a grill. Toss the zucchini with 2 tablespoons olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill the zucchini, flipping once, until charred, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter and squeeze the lemon juice over the top. Place the olives on a piece of aluminum foil and drizzle with the remaining tablespoon of olive oil. Grill until sizzling, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to the platter with the zucchini and drizzle everything with more olive oil . Sprinkle with some of the almond breadcrumbs and serve.

