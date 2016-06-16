Polish Off Your Bars Because We’re Having a Grime Karaoke Pool Party at Fresh Island Festival

What’s better than karaoke? Grime karaoke! What’s better than grime karaoke? Grime karaoke at a pool party! What’s better than grime karaoke at a pool party? Grime karaoke at a pool party in Croatia! What’s better than grime karaoke at a pool party in Croatia? Grime karaoke at a pool party in Croatia at this year’s Fresh Island Festival! I could go on, but I am going to stop now.

Once again, Noisey are flying out to Fresh Island Festival to throw a big pool party on Tuesday 12th July where you and your mates can chant “MAN GET MONEY WITH THE GANG! MAN GET GIRLS WITH THE GANG! MAN EAT FOOD WITH THE GANG!” while surrounded by sun and palm trees and beers. Just like last year, and the year before that, Big Narstie will be performing (his own tracks, not karaoke). It will also be hosted by Beats 1’s Julie Adenuga, with a DJ set from BBC 1Xtra’s Sian Anderson.

Videos by VICE

If you’re heading down there anyway, you might as well get there a couple of days early, because on the 11th July we’ll also be showing a screening of all our best videos to date at a nightclub called the Kalypso.

Click here to get your tickets for the above, and click here to see the full line-up at this year’s Fresh Island Festival.