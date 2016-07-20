We Threw a Massive Grime Karaoke Pool Party at Fresh Island and Here’s What Happened

This article originally appeared on Noisey UK.

When I think of grime, the following scenarios spring to mind: sweaty basement clashes in North London, school kids blasting out Giggs through their phones on the top deck of a bus, the cold, grey, rain-splattered concrete of the estates, and tiny venues in the city crammed with crowds and clouded in weed smoke. What I don’t think of is four hours of karaoke, or pool parties, or Croatia, but last week, we decided to ditch all expectations and throw a massive grime karaoke pool party on the first day of Fresh Island Festival in the blazing sun of Zrce Beach, Croatia.

If you were there, you already know it was sick, but if you weren’t there and you want to see how sick it was, then we took loads of photos, which you can see below. Before the event, I’d had visions of trying to drag disgruntled sunbathers off the beach to force them to spit some words to “Shutdown” by the pool, but by the time the sun hit 4pm, the place was already echoing with the sound of a thousand hot faces chanting ten years of grime classics. Oh, and Big Narstie performed his own rendition of Ginuwine’s “Pony”, Beats 1’s Julie Adenuga hosted the whole thing, and BBC 1Xtra’s Sian Anderson delivered the kind of DJ set that could make the palm trees shake of their own accord.

