Grimes Drops New Single, “Flesh without Blood/Life in the Vivid Dream,” With Accompanying Video

Grimes mania is about hit to full tilt, and we’re not going to pretend we’re not already in its thrall. Yesterday, new Grimes material leaked, in the form of a bootleg of the video for “Flesh without Blood/Life in the Vivid Dream.” Now, that single has been officially released, and it comes accompanied with the an official Grimes-directed music video, viewable above. In the information section on the YouTube page for the video, it is announced that Art Angels will be out November 6.

Follow Alexander on Twitter.

