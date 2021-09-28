Grimes Wants to Rebound from Elon Musk With ‘Lesbian Space Commune’

Everyone deserves a little rebound moment after getting out of a long term relationship. Grimes, the electronic artist who spent three years dating SpaceX founder Elon Musk, announced that her post-breakup plan involves settling on one of Jupiter’s moons to establish a “lesbian space commune.”

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, sat in the other room while Musk broke the news about their “semi-” separation last week to Hollywood gossip newspaper Page Six.

“I’ll be colonizing Europa separately from Elon for the lesbian space commune,” she wrote in an email today to Page Six. In July, NASA awarded Musk’s rocket ship company SpaceX a $178 million launch services contract for its mission to Europa.

In July, the Justice Department opened an investigation into SpaceX’s labor practices after allegations that the company discriminates against non-U.S. citizens, and in 2014, employees accused the company of labor rights violations. Grimes has been very gently critical of her billionaire boyfriend’s bad takes in the past—once replying “this isn’t your heart” to one of his tweets saying “pronouns suck”—but has mostly defended him against critics.

But maybe as a result of this split of two very wealthy earthlings, we could someday see fully automated luxury gay space communism in our lifetimes—at least, on one corner of the gas planet’s icy moon.