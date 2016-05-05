Grimes’s Performance of “Flesh Without Blood” on ‘The Tonight Show’ Is a Vision of Pure Brilliance

Grimes was the musical guest on last night’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she performed Art Angels‘ first single “Flesh Without Blood”. Given that the record is so complex and Claire Boucher has such authority over it—composing and performing everything herself—it’s been really interesting to see how it all plays out live. Here, all the intricacies of the song come through—the bass lines, guitar parts, harmonies—while Boucher does a million things at once and a pair of interpretive dancers twirl around the stage like pixies at an illegal rave. The whole thing was topped off with some great gowns. Beautiful gowns.

It looked and sounded like a vision of brilliance, but Boucher took to Instagram afterwards to say: “Fallon was hard cuz I’ve never tried to sing in a corset before so bear w me if the vocals are crazy… But as u can see it was so worth it.”

Watch below.