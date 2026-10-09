Grimes is Making Music For the End Times With Upcoming Pseudo-Religious AI-Apocalypse Album

Six years after her last album, Miss Anthropocene, Grimes has returned with a cinematic teaser for her highly anticipated upcoming album. The announcement of PSYOPERA arrived with elaborate visuals posted on Grimes’ Instagram, including a behind-the-scenes look at her shooting the video in IMAX.

If Miss Anthropocene was a drop in the conceptual bucket, PSYOPERA looks like it’ll be the entire ocean. The visuals blend religion, AI, politics, war, totalitarianism, the internet, and more into a surreal, vibrant, disturbing onslaught of imagery. Additionally, the first single, “Accelerando”, dropped on October 9, 2026.

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Grimes has allegedly been working on new music since 2020, releasing several singles in that time. She also had two projects in the works, an unnamed album in 2021, and Book 1 in 2023. However, she put both on hold as she dealt with the “insane legal chaos” of her split with Elon Musk.

But in April 2026, she had an insightful conversation with Interview magazine. There, she confirmed PSYOPERA, although the album still doesn’t have a release date. She also dove into her beliefs around AI, how the public often misrepresents her, and her identity as an artist.

Grimes Announces First New Album Since 2020 With Cinematic Visuals and Ambitious Concept

The teaser for the new album opens with the message, “Please wait patiently for the failure of the system.” A spoken-word segment follows, set against shifting images of war, destruction, industry, computers, and the general evolution of life. Interspersed between stock footage are scenes of Grimes in various costumes, mostly looking bloody, disheveled, but otherwise dreamy and distant.

“In the beginning was the word and the word was God,” Grimes begins in the voiceover. “And man made God in his image, and God embraced man’s nature. And Eden was forged in metal and artificial light rivaled the sun, and God said, ‘Conquer the heavens.’“

The voiceover continued, “On the first day, God created the large language model. And the word was…”. At this point, the voiceover becomes distorted on the word “God”. In one scene, someone hands Grimes a gun. In another, she cracks open a large book adorned with a crucifix made of computer parts.

Overall, PSYOPERA looks like Grimes’ most ambitious work yet. But it also seems right in line with her current artistic vision, as well as her technological beliefs. A project of this conceptual scale makes sense from an artist who previously was “trying to study the nature of consciousness and why the brain finds music beautiful.”

As Grimes told Interview, her interests eventually took her more into the art world than scientific research. But from what we’ve seen of PSYOPERA so far, her vision would probably have been wasted in a lab.

Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty Images for Coachella